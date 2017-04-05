Radio Legend Tom Leykis Offers $5K for Info on Trumpbros Who Beat Up OC Weekly Reporter

EXPAND See the guy in the center? That's one of the guys; the other two idiots are just neo-Nazi losers Brian Feinzimer

Tom Leykis is a longtime friend of OC Weekly going back to his days on terrestrial radio on KLSX-FM 97.1 to his current "little Internet project" at blowmeuptom.com. But the Professor is more than just a fan. When word got to him that two men assaulted our intern at a pro-Donald Trump rally last month in Huntington Beach, and police showed little interest in pursuing the case, he announced on Twitter that he'd give $5,000 to the first person who could offer information that would lead the the arrest and conviction of either of them.

We talked about his generous offer last week on his show (where I come out the last Wednesday of every month for a call-in version of ¡Ask a Mexican!), but I asked him to provide an official statement.

Know who the guy in the hat is? Brian Feinzimer

"When I saw the photos of these bullies in action, I knew I had to act," Leykis wrote. "I'm hoping that by offering a reward, someone will throw these guys under the bus and rat them out. Better money I've never spent! Thanks for all you [OC Weekly] do."

Here's the wanted poster we published this week—BOOM OC Weekly

You heard the Professor, people. Know who the two losers are? (and to the whiny gabacho Brett who whined on Instagram that we were engaging in a "witchhunt" by wanting to know who assaulted our intern—video evidence shows we've got the right guys. Why you triggered, bruh?) Email garellano at ocweekly dot com with any tips. Tom Leykis is a man of his word, so let's see what y'all come up with (and don't forget to follow the law during your happy search) Happy snitching!

