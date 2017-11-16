Witnesses Sought for Brutal Attack of Prosecutor in Gang Murder Case

The Newport Beach Police Department is seeking a possible witness to the brutal attack on a deputy district attorney who was beaten unconscious while jogging through Bob Henry Park—just before she was to give closing arguments in a gang-murder trial.

Besides finding a Latino or white man who was seen riding a red beach cruiser-style bicycle near the scene of the beating, Newport Beach Police Detective Joshua Vincelet would like to know if the incident is related to the court case that was being prosecuted by the unidentified victim, a San Bernardino County deputy district attorney.

She was jogging in the park near 16th Street and Seagull Lane, where she was attacked just before 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 31, according to Jennifer Manzella, the Newport Beach Police Department spokeswoman, who added the victim was covered in blood when she stumbled into a nearby gym seeking help.

Witnesses reported seeing the bicyclist who was wearing shorts, white shoes and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt and was last seen riding in the direction of Irvine Avenue, Manzella says.

To help jog memories of possible witnesses, NBPD released the map above.

Anyone with helpful information is asked to contact Detective Vincelet at 949.644.3790. Anonymous tips can be left on the NBPD recorded hotline at 1-800-550-NBPD.

