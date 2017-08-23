menu

Pride of Santa Ana Ronny Rios Prepares for the Fight of His Career Saturday Night

California's Last Confederate Monument is at Santa Ana Cemetery—And It Was Erected in 2004


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Pride of Santa Ana Ronny Rios Prepares for the Fight of His Career Saturday Night

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 at 7:28 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Ronny Rios trains for the biggest fight of his career Saturday night.EXPAND
Ronny Rios trains for the biggest fight of his career Saturday night.
Courtesy of City of Santa Ana
A A

Surely you've heard about the big fight Saturday night.

No, not Mayweather vs. McGregor.

Rios vs. Vargas.

That's Ronny Rios, the pride of Santa Ana, who takes on WBC super-bantamweight champ Rey Vargas at the StubHub Center in Carson.

Upcoming Events

The title fight, which will be shown live by HBO Boxing starting at 9:45 p.m., is the biggest in the career of Rios, who began boxing when he was 13 years old at TKO Boxing Club in Santa Ana. Now 27, Rios was the subject of my former colleague Daffodil J. Altan Aug. 2, 2007, cover story and she went on to chart his early career that included the Golden Gloves.

"Founded by John M. Raya in 1994, TKO's mission is to create champions in and out of the ring," reads a press release the City of Santa Ana felt compelled to issue about Rios vs. Vargas.

It notes that Rios rose quickly as an amateur boxer and went on to win a National Golden Gloves and two U.S. National Bantamweight Champions in 2012. On Nov. 21, 2015, he defeated Jayson Velez at the Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas to win the WBC Silver Featherweight Championship.

Alexis Rocha, Rios' younger brother, will also be fighting at the StubHub Center on Saturday, but the co-main event to Rios vs. Vargas is Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai.

For information about TKO’s programs, call 714.336.3361 or follow them on Facebook @tkoboxingclub.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >