Pride of Santa Ana Ronny Rios Prepares for the Fight of His Career Saturday Night
|
Ronny Rios trains for the biggest fight of his career Saturday night.
Courtesy of City of Santa Ana
Surely you've heard about the big fight Saturday night.
No, not Mayweather vs. McGregor.
Rios vs. Vargas.
That's Ronny Rios, the pride of Santa Ana, who takes on WBC super-bantamweight champ Rey Vargas at the StubHub Center in Carson.
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Premuim Level Seating - Los Angeles Lakers
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 7:00pm
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Philadelphia Eagles
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 1:05pm
-
HEROES OF LUCHA LIBRE
TicketsSun., Oct. 1, 3:00pm
The title fight, which will be shown live by HBO Boxing starting at 9:45 p.m., is the biggest in the career of Rios, who began boxing when he was 13 years old at TKO Boxing Club in Santa Ana. Now 27, Rios was the subject of my former colleague Daffodil J. Altan Aug. 2, 2007, cover story and she went on to chart his early career that included the Golden Gloves.
"Founded by John M. Raya in 1994, TKO's mission is to create champions in and out of the ring," reads a press release the City of Santa Ana felt compelled to issue about Rios vs. Vargas.
It notes that Rios rose quickly as an amateur boxer and went on to win a National Golden Gloves and two U.S. National Bantamweight Champions in 2012. On Nov. 21, 2015, he defeated Jayson Velez at the Mandalay Bay Arena in Las Vegas to win the WBC Silver Featherweight Championship.
Alexis Rocha, Rios' younger brother, will also be fighting at the StubHub Center on Saturday, but the co-main event to Rios vs. Vargas is Miguel Cotto vs. Yoshihiro Kamegai.
For information about TKO’s programs, call 714.336.3361 or follow them on Facebook @tkoboxingclub.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
TicketsSun., Sep. 24, 1:25pm
-
WWE Raw
TicketsMon., Sep. 25, 4:30pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Seattle Mariners
TicketsFri., Sep. 29, 7:07pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!