Political Football: New England Patriots (10-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-2)

New England update: Most people think Boston when they think of the Patriots, but the team actually represents all of New England, a region of majestic beauty and soaring passive-aggressiveness. It's also famous for its political independence, as it's home to senators Bernie Sanders and Sue Collins, the latter a Republican whose no vote helped scuttle health-care "reform" and who recently announced she will vote against her party's tax bill if middle-class families are not protected. You know who really didn't care if the middle class was protected? Irvine Congresswoman Mimi Walters, who really put the "un" in uncaring when she voted for a tax bill that also took away a deduction for wildfire victims while her state was on fire.

Pittsburgh update: Very nice; Pittsburgh is way underrated. . . . Walters, on the other hand, claims her support is conditional, but any attempt on her part to paint herself an independent was scuttled when Darrell Issa and Dana Rohrabacher, neither of whom has ever been accused of political courage or, in Rohrabacher's case, sanity, each voted against the tax bill. And who the hell thought the wildfire provision was needed in the first place? Exactly who was frothing at the mouth, screaming, "Listen up, fat-cat wildfire victims! You've lost everything; your lives are literally in ruins. The gravy train ends now!" Daaaaamn, I mean I knew the Republican brand is all about cruelty and heartlessness and blaming the powerless and squeezing the poor and thumping the Bible and claiming the moral high ground while defending dudes who assault women and 14-year-old girls and cutting health benefits for children and cancer victims, sure, but even I didn't think they were capable as a party at kicking people not only when they were down, but also when they were down and currently on fire!

Consensus: Pittsburgh's pitch-and-catch combo of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and receiver Antonio Brown has been on fire this season. Walters just voted to garnish their wages. Go Steelers!