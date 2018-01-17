Convicted Pill Mill Dr. Victor Boon Huat Siew Surrenders License

A Fountain Valley doctor, who was sent to federal prison for the unlawful distribution of the painkiller oxycodone and the sedative alprazolam by authorities who linked his clinic to four overdose deaths, surrendered his license to practice medicine in California, according to state officials.

The surrender by Dr. Victor Boon Huat Siew became effective on Jan. 10, reports the Medical Board of California.

Siew, who the medical board previously disciplined on Feb. 18, 1998, for aiding and abetting the unlicensed practice of medicine, pleaded guilty June 1, 2017, in federal court to one count of unlawful distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) and one of a Schedule IV (alprazolam).