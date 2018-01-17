Convicted Pill Mill Dr. Victor Boon Huat Siew Surrenders License

A Fountain Valley doctor, who was sent to federal prison for the unlawful distribution of the painkiller oxycodone and the sedative alprazolam by authorities who linked his clinic to four overdose deaths, surrendered his license to practice medicine in California, according to state officials.
The surrender by Dr. Victor Boon Huat Siew became effective on Jan. 10, reports the Medical Board of California.
Siew, who the medical board previously disciplined on Feb. 18, 1998, for aiding and abetting the unlicensed practice of medicine, pleaded guilty June 1, 2017, in federal court to one count of unlawful distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance (oxycodone) and one of a Schedule IV (alprazolam).
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
He was sentenced last September to 70 and 60 months in federal prison, to be served concurrently, and was ordered to pay a $1 million fine and, after imprisonment, spend three years on supervised release. He is also prohibited from applying for any job that requires local, state or federal licensing or certification without the written approval of his probation officer.
Siew, who ran a clinic in Fountain Valley, had been indicted with another doctor and a physician assistant in federal court on June 8, 2016, for alleged conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, 32 counts of distribution of a Schedule II controlled substance, 22 counts of distribution of a Schedule IV controlled substance and aiding and abetting one another.
The original indictment spelled out 2,190 oxycodone tablets with a marijuana equivalent of 528.63 kilograms, 1,860 methadone tablets with a marijuana equivalent of 9.3 kilograms and 1,540 alprazolam tablets with a marijuana equivalent of 0.096 kilograms. The feds added that on Feb. 14, 2012, alone, Siew gave someone identified as M.S. a prescription of 180 oxycodone pills, 240 methadone pills and 90 alprazolam pills.
Prosecutors tied four overdose deaths to his Fountain Valley clinic.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!