menu

Phone Faux Pas [Hey, You!]

Head Case [Hey, You!]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Phone Faux Pas [Hey, You!]

Friday, August 4, 2017 at 4:37 a.m.
By Anonymous
Phone Faux Pas [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul
A A

You are the young woman who walked into our dentist's office and sat down on the couch opposite me to wait for your appointment. I am the older man who was sitting in a big chair, checking messages on my phone while I also waited. Please let me explain myself. I forgot my reading glasses at home, which unfortunately means I have to tilt my phone up and hold it at arm's length while I bug my eyes out in hopes of being able to read my work email. I didn't realize until about my third or fourth message that this looks as if I'm not only taking pictures of you, but also that I'm practically salivating over my subject matter while I'm doing it. You got up and walked behind my chair to stand and wait. I'm so sorry. As a father of three, including two daughters, I get it. They've both complained about older men being creepy at places such as the beach, the mall, etc. I'm not a letch, just mature enough to need the little cord that keeps my reading glasses around my neck at all times.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >