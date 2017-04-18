Newport Beach City Councilman Scott Peotter (Rainbow?) Flagged for Recall

menu

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 6:19 a.m.
By Matt Coker
They keep the Newport Beach city seal under glass so Councilman Scott Peotter can't get to it.
City of Newport Beach
Newport Beach City Councilman Scott Peotter, who made this esteemed publication's 2015 list of Orange County Scariest People, has been slapped with recall papers.

City Harbor Commission Chairman Paul Blank served the controversial councilman with recall papers during last Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Blank, who resides within Peotter's Corona del Mar district, accused the councilman of failing to address the needs of constituents.

Peotter, who requested a chance to address the assembly after Blank's presentation, went to the speaker podium, shook his foe's hand and said he was accepting the recall papers.

But Peotter said the recall campaign would amount to a waste of taxpayer dollars, essentially urging those who oppose him to vote him out when his current term ends in 2018. He added he has broken now laws while in office, being guilty only of political incorrectness.

Heads up, Peotter!
Greg Houston/OC Weekly

The Weekly can vouch for that, as evidenced by our 2015 Scariest People write up:

SCOTT PEOTTER
What politician in this era is stupid enough to send out a newsletter to constituents stating that gays stole rainbow symbology from God himself? Why, Newport Beach City Councilman Scott Peotter, dahlings! Even better, Peotter never bothered to apologize for his remarks and claimed he was the victim—of political correctness.
Mitigating factor: Local gays now use "peotter" to describe a multiracial, gay gangbang.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

