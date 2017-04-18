Newport Beach City Councilman Scott Peotter (Rainbow?) Flagged for Recall

They keep the Newport Beach city seal under glass so Councilman Scott Peotter can't get to it. City of Newport Beach

Newport Beach City Councilman Scott Peotter, who made this esteemed publication's 2015 list of Orange County Scariest People, has been slapped with recall papers.

City Harbor Commission Chairman Paul Blank served the controversial councilman with recall papers during last Tuesday night's City Council meeting.

Blank, who resides within Peotter's Corona del Mar district, accused the councilman of failing to address the needs of constituents.

Peotter, who requested a chance to address the assembly after Blank's presentation, went to the speaker podium, shook his foe's hand and said he was accepting the recall papers.

But Peotter said the recall campaign would amount to a waste of taxpayer dollars, essentially urging those who oppose him to vote him out when his current term ends in 2018. He added he has broken now laws while in office, being guilty only of political incorrectness.

Heads up, Peotter! Greg Houston/OC Weekly

The Weekly can vouch for that, as evidenced by our 2015 Scariest People write up: