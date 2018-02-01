 


Peace in Korea: [OC Weekly Cartoon]EXPAND

Peace in Korea: [OC Weekly Cartoon]

Nick Schou | February 1, 2018 | 2:48pm
AA

Artist statement by O'Pappas:

"The Olympic games is a special time for all of humanity to unite and celebrate the greatest athletes from around the world. The spirit of the Olympic games is so powerful that this year even North and South Korea have decided to put their differences aside and unite their teams to compete as one Korea.  Now the whole world can rest easy knowing that the North Koreans won’t launch a nuke until at least the end of February."

 
Award-winning investigative journalist Nick Schou is Editor in Chief of OC Weekly. He is the author of Kill the Messenger: How the CIA’s Crack Cocaine Controversy Destroyed Journalist Gary Webb (Nation Books 2006), which provided the basis for the 2014 Focus Features release starring Jeremy Renner and the L.A. Times-bestseller Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love’s Quest to bring Peace, Love and Acid to the World, (Thomas Dunne 2009). He is also the author of The Weed Runners (2013) and Spooked: How the CIA Manipulates the Media and Hoodwinks Hollywood (2016).

