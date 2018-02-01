Peace in Korea: [OC Weekly Cartoon]

Artist statement by O'Pappas:
"The Olympic games is a special time for all of humanity to unite and celebrate the greatest athletes from around the world. The spirit of the Olympic games is so powerful that this year even North and South Korea have decided to put their differences aside and unite their teams to compete as one Korea. Now the whole world can rest easy knowing that the North Koreans won’t launch a nuke until at least the end of February."
