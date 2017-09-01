menu

Parking Problems [Hey, You!]

Friday, September 1, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Anonymous
You are the idiot who thought it was somehow okay to park on the corner of an intersection while you ran in to a coffee shop to grab yourself a cup of joe. No, that is not okay. It is also not okay to pull forward halfway into the next space while people are trying to park, and it's not okay to feign pulling out until people finally give up and go around the block again, trying to unblock the traffic jam you just created. Please leave this idiocy out of my town.

