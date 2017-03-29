Papa&Barkley Relief Patch: Our Toke of the Week!

EXPAND Papa&Barkley Relief Patch CBD:THC 1:1 at Peoples OC dispensary in Santa Ana CA the Butcher

Strain: CBD:THC 1:1 Patch

Price: $15

Dispensary: Peoples OC 2721 S. Grand Ave. Santa Ana 92705 714-582-3446

I first saw these transdermal patches on a trip to Denver last October and I've been waiting ever so patiently for them to arrive in SanTana, so far I've found them in three different dispensaries. They're made by two different manufacturers: Mary's Medicinals and Papa&Barkley, both known for their ointments and oils rather than for flower or vape products. They come in various strengths, and I chose the CBD:THC 1:1 but there's also an all CBD patch and a THC:CBD 3:1. My patch broke down THC14.04mg to CBD 15.75mg a pretty even dose. I've also seen patches that were all indica or all sativa and some with THCA, so eventually you'll be able to choose from a wider variety and for your specific needs.

These are great for someone that doesn't want to smoke, vape or ingest an edible. You can put the patch where you are experiencing pain such as the back of your neck, your arm or even your feet. I put mine on the inside of my wrist, because it was suggested that putting it there on those veins the cannabis would flow to my whole body. I had just got off work and thought that this would be a great way to relax. I'm on my feet all day and suffer from neuropathy that I incurred from 18 chemotherapy treatments for colorectal cancer. I've been cancer-free for five years (yay!) but using medical marijuana has become part of my "therapy" for pain relief.

It took awhile to feel any effect from the patch. I didn't know what to expect, except that he package says it will last about 12 hours. I never really felt high or buzzed, but I did feel very relaxed, especially in my face, head and neck. I'm definitely going to try the other varieties, these patches are a game changer!

