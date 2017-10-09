menu

Judge Rejects Orange County Mortgage Swindler's Request For Leniency

OCDA Clears CHP Cop in Fatal Freeway Shooting of Unarmed, Mentally Ill Man


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Judge Rejects Orange County Mortgage Swindler's Request For Leniency

Monday, October 9, 2017 at 1:09 p.m.
By R. Scott Moxley
Kevin Rasher
Kevin Rasher
A A

Orange County white collar swindler Kevin Frank Rasher hoped he'd receive a punishment of no more than 41 months in prison for defrauding 516 financially-distressed Southern California homeowners, but U.S. District Court Judge Josephine Staton didn't believe that requested time fit the crime.

Inside the Ronald Reagan Federal Courthouse in Santa Ana, Staton ordered Rasher, a 46-year-old resident of upscale Coto de Caza, to spend 97 months in federal custody and then undergo supervised probation for three more years upon his release.

That punishment represents the maximum possible punishment according to sentencing guidelines available to the President Barack Obama-appointed judge, who agreed at a Sept. 29 hearing with U.S. Department of Justice prosecutors that Rasher's financial crimes targeted particularly "vulnerable victims" and thus deserved a greater loss of freedom.

Related Stories

Using Youtube and Internet sales pitches from 2011 to March 2016, the defendant claimed he could reduce peoples' mortgage payments, directed targets to send monthly checks to him as a middleman negotiator for modified deals and, instead of working with lenders, deposited more than $2.4 million of those funds into his personal bank accounts.

Part of Rasher's ruse involved falsely portraying himself as a licensed attorney as well as an official with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), and using HUD in the name of one of his fraudulent websites, according to DOJ officials.

FBI agents reported Rasher, who leased a $10,200 per month home, adopted aliases such as Kevin Fox, Kevin Carter and David Henry Lopez.

One victim told Staton that the swindler presented himself as a "reputable person who had our best interests in mind," but turned out to be "a heartless criminal," who caused "serious psychological and financial" harm.

"[Rasher] knowingly took advantage of our predicament to seek personal gain," he stated.

Upcoming Events

He signed a federal plea agreement in May, admitting to 12 mail fraud counts in exchange for prosecutors dropping nine additional charges.

The Orange County district attorney's office (OCDA) has an open state case against Rasher too.

R. Scott Moxley
R. Scott Moxley’s award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades. An angry congressman threatened to break Moxley’s knee caps. A dirty sheriff promised his critical reporting was irrelevant and then landed in prison. Corporate crooks won’t take his calls. Murderous gangsters mad-dogged him in court. The U.S. House of Representatives debated his work. Pusillanimous cops have left hostile messages using fake names. Federal prosecutors credited his stories for the arrest of a doctor who sold fake medicine to dying patients. And a frantic state legislator literally caught sleeping with lobbyists sprinted down state capital hallways to evade his questions in Sacramento. Moxley has won Journalist of the Year honors at the Los Angeles Press Club and been named Distinguished Journalist of the Year by the LA Society of Professional Journalists.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >