OC's Scariest People: It's the Great Trumpkin, Charlie Brown!

Halloween is a time for carving pumpkins, gagging on the nauseating fumes of harvest-themed potpourri pumping through the A/C system at your local grocery stores, watching scary-movie marathons with your terrified kiddies and, most important, getting blotto on foamy jugs of Oktoberfest ale.

It's also a time for pure, unfiltered loathing, which is where we, your friends at OC Weekly, come in. Behold our 2017 edition of OC's Scariest People, a collection of scoundrels, megalomaniacs, troglodytes and filibusterers that not even Charlie Brown could love. In the spirit of the Great Pumpkin, that great, orange-spray-tanned behemoth in the sky, we hope you enjoy our macabre collection of roguish villainy.

KEVIN PEARSALL

The public-safety superintendent for the Orange Coast District of California State Parks—a fancy way of saying he's the head lifeguard at Bolsa Chica State Beach—was in charge on March 25, when a #MAGAmarch there turned into a melee that saw OC Weekly photographers and reporters get assaulted. Instead of arresting the culprits, Pearsall's officers arrested five counterprotesters who saved Weeklings or used pepper spray in self-defense. The peace officers' cases were so shoddy against antifa that the Orange County district attorney's office (OCDA), which wants to convict anything with a pulse, dropped charges against four of the five. And the fifth one didn't do the things Pearsall's crew alleged. Mitigating factor: He's condemned to usually arresting drunk bros and MILFs who had too many frosés at SeaLegs At the Beach.

Barbara Boxer Bob Aul

BARBARA BOXER

In April 2017, it was revealed that former California Senator Barbara Boxer had started lobbying on behalf of Poseidon's proposed Huntington Beach desalination plant. Exactly how much money Poseidon's paying Boxer to support the project is unclear, but whatever the amount, it's obvious Boxer doesn't know enough about it to realize how this makes her look. The company's desalination plant in Carlsbad has already been slapped with 16 pollution violations since it opened roughly two years ago. And its H.B. project is a waste of money, with taxpayers footing the $1 billion bill to supply a handful of cities with overpriced water in north OC, which doesn't need it. Mitigating factor: Hopefully, the California Coastal Commission's slow-grind approach to the project will guarantee it never happens.

JESSICA KWONG

The Santa Ana reporter for the Orange County Register usually serves as a stenographer for the city's powers that be. She became infamous in the city when, during a rally that ended with kids bashing a Donald Trump piñata, Kwong tweeted that a boy "beheaded" it, as if describing an ISIS act. She went on to use such over-the-top terms as "violent" and "destruction" in her news story to describe the simple act of kids having fun, continuing the Reg's anti-piñata stance that started after the Times' Chandler family made one of R.C. Hoiles back in the day. Mitigating factor: She works for the Register.

MICHAEL DALY

Daly is lead moderator for the Huntington Beach Community Forum (HBCF), one of the largest city-specific Facebook groups in Orange County, one that fully reflects its city: full of beautiful sunsets and batshit-loco racists who hate anything liberal and non-white. Here's what Daly wrote in April, when OC Weekly exposed said batshit-loco racists: "If you see a stack of OC WEAKly, take them all and dump them in the nearest trash can where they belong"—never mind that taking more than one is against the law, not to mention free speech. But what can you expect of a guy who once whined on HBCF that a baile folklorico group in the city was anti-white because it mocked Spanish conquistadors? Mitigating factor: Daly is an Irish last name, and the Irish are the Mexicans of Europe, so Mikey is part wab.

TIBURON

Alejandro Hernandez Garcia, whose nickname is "Tiburon," or "shark" in Spanish, is accused of sexually assaulting two teens last year. A 16-year-old girl was pulled into a San Juan Capistrano residential neighborhood's garage, where she was raped. The other alleged victim was 19 and lost in Santa Ana, where a man offered to help her, then plied her with alcohol that may have been laced. Investigators claim Garcia raped her in the backseat of his car. When the first teen spotted the elasmobranch man in the same SJC neighborhood, she called the sheriff's department, and Garcia was arrested. Mitigating factor: If 41-year-old Tiburon is convicted of all the counts against him, he could be circling a state prison yard for 98 years to life.

Illustration by Bob Aul | Design by Richie Beckman

NAKED CHURCH BROTHERS

On a recent summer night, two brothers—one naked, the other apparently getting there—allegedly broke into Irvine's Harvest church, which is the Orange County satellite for the Riverside mega-church of the same name founded by televangelist Greg Laurie of Harvest Crusade fame. A security guard spotted Paul Vincent Vielkind, 24, of Riverside, and Brandon Joseph Vielkind, 22, of Anaheim, on the north side of the church carrying what turned out to be a replica rifle, authorities said. A glass door to the church, which was unoccupied at the time, was smashed open, and from the inside, someone tossed out a smoke bomb before Irvine officers arrived to arrest the brothers, who were also packing ammo and had more guns at home. Their mother claimed they pulled the stunt to force a meeting with Laurie over an unnamed Harvest pastor inflicting emotional trauma by saying she's an alcoholic because she is Native American. Mom added that her sons might have been high on something other than the Lord. Mitigating factor: The church announced it's praying for the family, although that could be revoked if they are behind on tithing.

BENNETT ROCK

Hovering over the 241 toll road just south of Santiago Canyon is what appears to be a large boulder. Known as Bennett Rock, it is not actually a rock, but rather a manmade structure meant to resemble one that came tumbling down following heavy El Niño rains two decades ago. The Transportation Corridor Agencies (TCA) commissioned the fake, which a contractor's crew built in 1998 with rebar, mesh and concrete. Drivers who have passed by it have had no idea it's as phony as a Trump news conference. Mitigating factor: The same contractor is on speed dial to create a fake Trestles beach, San Onofre State Park and/or chunk of the city of San Clemente once the TCA finally gets approval for its long-desired 241 extension.