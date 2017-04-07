menu

OC's Mexican Consulate Here to Help Immigrants Against Trump [OC Weekly Cartoon]

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 7:43 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
In our effort to be the Orange County version of Simon Wiesenthal, we neglected to publish last week's Orange Feathers, a great effort by artist Algae depicting how the Mexican Consulate is here to help undocumented immigrants battle the Trump administration's efforts to deport them. Take it away, Algae!

Mexicans at risk of or detention and deportation can now get free immigration advice through the Consulate of Mexico office in Santa Ana. President Enrique Peña Nieto has ordered 50 consulate offices in the US to provide “Know Your Rights” information as a defense against unlawful deportation. And, Mexico is still not paying for any fucking wall!

BOOM #respect. Oh, and #fucktrump

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

