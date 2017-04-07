OC's Mexican Consulate Here to Help Immigrants Against Trump [OC Weekly Cartoon]

In our effort to be the Orange County version of Simon Wiesenthal, we neglected to publish last week's Orange Feathers, a great effort by artist Algae depicting how the Mexican Consulate is here to help undocumented immigrants battle the Trump administration's efforts to deport them. Take it away, Algae!

Mexicans at risk of or detention and deportation can now get free immigration advice through the Consulate of Mexico office in Santa Ana. President Enrique Peña Nieto has ordered 50 consulate offices in the US to provide “Know Your Rights” information as a defense against unlawful deportation. And, Mexico is still not paying for any fucking wall!



BOOM #respect. Oh, and #fucktrump

