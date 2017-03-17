OC's GOP Congress-Losers Run Away from Town Halls [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

For this week's Orange Feathers, cartoonist Bob Aul took on the recent phenomenon of OC's GOP congressional delegation doing anything and everything possible from holding town halls in their district lest they face the wrath of constituents. Why, Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) just canceled his annual Women's Conference for exactly that reason, telling the Orange County Register, "A vocal and disruptive group of political activists has repeatedly harassed this year's speakers in an effort to intimidate them and stop them from speaking."

It's called "democracy," Ed. So we present the above, with Royce in a blonde wig for some reason, and Dana Rohrbacher looking even more scurred than Mimi Walters. Take it away, Bob!

I think in this case it's easier just to draw than to write. And hope people at least have at least a casual familiarity with Paul McCartney.



HA! Good job, Bob, as always. Oh, and #fucktrump

