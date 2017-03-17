menu

OC's GOP Congress-Losers Run Away from Town Halls [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Your Anaheim Angels Begin The Rite of Spring Training [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC's GOP Congress-Losers Run Away from Town Halls [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, March 17, 2017 at 7:25 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
OC's GOP Congress-Losers Run Away from Town Halls [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]EXPAND
A A

For this week's Orange Feathers, cartoonist Bob Aul took on the recent phenomenon of OC's GOP congressional delegation doing anything and everything possible from holding town halls in their district lest they face the wrath of constituents. Why, Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton) just canceled his annual Women's Conference for exactly that reason, telling the Orange County Register,  "A vocal and disruptive group of political activists has repeatedly harassed this year's speakers in an effort to intimidate them and stop them from speaking."

Related Stories

It's called "democracy," Ed. So we present the above, with Royce in a blonde wig for some reason, and Dana Rohrbacher looking even more scurred than Mimi Walters. Take it away, Bob!

I think in this case it's easier just to draw than to write. And hope people at least have at least a casual familiarity with Paul McCartney.

HA! Good job, Bob, as always. Oh, and #fucktrump

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >