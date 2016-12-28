menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 9: What Has 2016 Done For Us? A Lot!

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 8:27 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Photo by Rockography
Welcome to OC Speakly episode nine. On this week's episode, it's all about the 2016 Year in Review. We revisit some of the biggest news of the year. OC Weekly's most prolific online writer Matt Coker talks with Gustavo about some of the stories you might have missed if you only read the dead-tree edition. Gustavo also talk to web editor Taylor "Hellcat" Hamby about the most trafficked articled on ocweekly.com. We finish this episode talking with Gabriel San Román about his favorite stories and a shout out to our favorite restaurant (food truck, actually), Burritos La Palma.

Show notes:

Matt Coker's 2016 in Review

Taylor "Hellcat" Hamby's 2016 in Review:

Gabriel San Román's 2016 in Review:

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

