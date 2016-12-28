OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 9: What Has 2016 Done For Us? A Lot!
2016 in one photo—BARF
Photo by Rockography
Welcome to OC Speakly episode nine. On this week's episode, it's all about the 2016 Year in Review. We revisit some of the biggest news of the year. OC Weekly's most prolific online writer Matt Coker talks with Gustavo about some of the stories you might have missed if you only read the dead-tree edition. Gustavo also talk to web editor Taylor "Hellcat" Hamby about the most trafficked articled on ocweekly.com. We finish this episode talking with Gabriel San Román about his favorite stories and a shout out to our favorite restaurant (food truck, actually), Burritos La Palma.
Show notes:
Matt Coker's 2016 in Review
The rise of hate
Your Anaheim Angels of Anaheim
- Will Mike Trout Be Robbed Again as American League MVP?
- Another Summer Night at Angel Stadium (Orange Feathers)
Matt's favorite film of 2016
Taylor "Hellcat" Hamby's 2016 in Review:
-
Chapman University Undie Run Spring (slideshow)
Chapman University Undie Run Winter (slideshow)
Cal State Fullerton Undie Run (slideshow)
KKK Rally in Anaheim (slideshow)
The Real Cougars of Orange County (RIP Foxfire) (slideshow)
2016 AVN Awards (slideshow)
- A look back to 2013: Top 10 most satanic metal bands
In "Almost 2016 News": What Gwen Stefani Was Really Thinking In the "Used to Love You" Music Video
If you want longer OC Speakly episodes, share with your friends!
Gabriel San Román's 2016 in Review:
-
OC Whites Want Nothing to Do With Mexicans—But Asians Are Okay!
-
KKK Rally in Anaheim
- Antifas (Anti-fascist counter-protestors)
- Police Reports on Anaheim KKK Brawl Prove Chief Raul Quezada is a Liar
-
-
Gabriel and Gustavo's favorite restaurant of 2016: Burritos La Palma
- Twitter: @burritoslapalma
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
