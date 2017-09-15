menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 35: Where Is the Anaheim We Remember?


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 35: Where Is the Anaheim We Remember?

Friday, September 15, 2017 at 8:36 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
JC Vera
Welcome to episode 35 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss all things Anaheim. Host Gustavo Arellano and producer Gabriel San Roman shoot the shit about the hometown they remember before it began to crumble under the reign of Mayor Curt Pringle 15 years ago. Lisa Black reads a Hey You! and we review Win Thai Cuisine for the win. Enjoy!


Interview - Gabriel San Roman

Longform articles mentioned:

Hey You! - Baby Face

Restaurant Review - Win Thai Cuisine

Music in this episode by Sacred Blasphemy


Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

