OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 35: Where Is the Anaheim We Remember?

Your Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim... JC Vera

Welcome to episode 35 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss all things Anaheim. Host Gustavo Arellano and producer Gabriel San Roman shoot the shit about the hometown they remember before it began to crumble under the reign of Mayor Curt Pringle 15 years ago. Lisa Black reads a Hey You! and we review Win Thai Cuisine for the win. Enjoy!

Interview - Gabriel San Roman

Longform articles mentioned:

Hey You! - Baby Face

Restaurant Review - Win Thai Cuisine

Website





Location



Review



Win a $25 gift certificate. Listen in!



Music in this episode by Sacred Blasphemy

—

letters@ocweekly.com

Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram