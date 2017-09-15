OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 35: Where Is the Anaheim We Remember?
Your Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim...
JC Vera
Welcome to episode 35 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss all things Anaheim. Host Gustavo Arellano and producer Gabriel San Roman shoot the shit about the hometown they remember before it began to crumble under the reign of Mayor Curt Pringle 15 years ago. Lisa Black reads a Hey You! and we review Win Thai Cuisine for the win. Enjoy!
Interview - Gabriel San Roman
Longform articles mentioned:
Anaheim's Racist-as-Hell History Beyond the KKK, And Why OC Weekly Covers It
- One Gigante Mess
- Kounter-Protesters Kick Ku Klux Klan Ass in Anaheim
- Orange Sunshine
- Xalos Bar Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Replacing White Supremacist Nightclub with a Mexican One in Anaheim
- Harald Martin and Me
- Sorry Folks: La Palma Chicken Pie Shop Will Probably Never Open Again
- How Much did Anaheim Get for Artic Station Cameo in Ray Donovan Season Finale?
- Star Wars Disneyland Expansion Announced While Anaheim Continues to Crumble
- Hard Hats Help Fat Cats Score $550 Million in Anaheim Four-Star Hotel Subsidies
- Anaheim's Citizens Advisory Committee Recommends Districts Be Put on the Ballot
- Anaheim passes 30-year Disney Gate Tax Ban to Resort Elite's Delight
Restaurant Review - Win Thai Cuisine
Music in this episode by Sacred Blasphemy
