OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 33: Why Does MMA Thrive in OC?
|
Ian McCall as Uncle Creepy Makeup and prosthetics by Chris Burgoyne and Kris Kobzina
Shane Lopes
Welcome to episode 33 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss Mixed Martial Arts. Gustavo speaks with OC Weekly freelance writer Josh Chesler about MMA in OC. Uncle Creepy stops by to talk fighting and share storytime. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we go to Adonis Mediterranean Grill in Laguna Beach for our food review. Enjoy!
Show notes:
- Local Gyms:
- Kings MMA
- RVCA Gym
- Team Oyama
Local Fighters:
- Cyborg
- Brent Primus
- Carla Esparza
- AJ McKee (OC Weekly Article)
Interview - Ian "Uncle Creepy" McCall
- Website
- 'Uncle Creepy' Ian McCall Trains for His Comeback While Dealing With His Biggest Enemy: Himself (OC Weekly Article)
- Storytime with Uncle Creepy
Upcoming Events
-
P&G Gymnastics Championships Senior Women's Finals
TicketsSun., Aug. 20, 3:30pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers
TicketsMon., Aug. 21, 7:07pm
-
Premium Seating: Los Angeles Angels v. Texas Rangers
TicketsMon., Aug. 21, 7:07pm
-
Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros
TicketsFri., Aug. 25, 7:07pm
Hey You! - Too Uncool for School
Food Review - Adonis Mediterranean Grill
- Location
- Adonis Mediterranean Grill Serves Gyros That Are Good Good, Not Just South County Good (OC Weekly Review)
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
