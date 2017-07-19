menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 33: Why Does MMA Thrive in OC?

Tracy Steven Fulford, Segerstrom High Coach, Accused of Sex with Student


Wednesday, July 19, 2017 at 7:36 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Ian McCall as Uncle Creepy Makeup and prosthetics by Chris Burgoyne and Kris Kobzina
Shane Lopes
A A

Welcome to episode 33 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss Mixed Martial Arts. Gustavo speaks with OC Weekly freelance writer Josh Chesler about MMA in OC. Uncle Creepy stops by to talk fighting and share storytime. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we go to Adonis Mediterranean Grill in Laguna Beach for our food review. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Local Fighters:

Interview - Ian "Uncle Creepy" McCall

Upcoming Events

Hey You! - Too Uncool for School

Food Review - Adonis Mediterranean Grill


Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
Web Site
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

