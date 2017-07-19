OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 33: Why Does MMA Thrive in OC?

Ian McCall as Uncle Creepy Makeup and prosthetics by Chris Burgoyne and Kris Kobzina Shane Lopes

Welcome to episode 33 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss Mixed Martial Arts. Gustavo speaks with OC Weekly freelance writer Josh Chesler about MMA in OC. Uncle Creepy stops by to talk fighting and share storytime. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we go to Adonis Mediterranean Grill in Laguna Beach for our food review. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Local Fighters:

Interview - Ian "Uncle Creepy" McCall

Hey You! - Too Uncool for School

Food Review - Adonis Mediterranean Grill

