OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 31: How Can You Buy a Home in Orange County?

Fountain Valley Homeless Community on Santa Ana River Trail Pushed Out by County Workers


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 31: How Can You Buy a Home in Orange County?

Friday, June 23, 2017 at 7:01 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Or, you can just live at Splash House FOREVER...EXPAND
Or, you can just live at Splash House FOREVER...
Photo by Ed the Animal
Welcome to episode 31 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss Real Estate and what it takes to actually buy a home in Orange County. Gustavo's realtor (and ex-student from Cal State Fullerton) Julio Arana of the Omni Group stops by to over everything from the real estate market to being a good neighbor. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review some great charbroiled chicken. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Interview - Julio Arana

Hey You! - Baby Face

Food Review - El Pollo Norteño


Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
Web Site
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

