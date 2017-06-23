OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 31: How Can You Buy a Home in Orange County?
|
Or, you can just live at Splash House FOREVER...
Photo by Ed the Animal
Welcome to episode 31 of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss Real Estate and what it takes to actually buy a home in Orange County. Gustavo's realtor (and ex-student from Cal State Fullerton) Julio Arana of the Omni Group stops by to over everything from the real estate market to being a good neighbor. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review some great charbroiled chicken. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Interview - Julio Arana
Hey You! - Baby Face
Food Review - El Pollo Norteño
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
letters@ocweekly.com
Web Site
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
