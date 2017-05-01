menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 26: How Can You Experience Barbershop Culture in OC?


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 26: How Can You Experience Barbershop Culture in OC?

Monday, May 1, 2017 at 7:27 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
An A-Unique work of art
An A-Unique work of art
Dustin Ames
A A

Welcome to episode 26 of OC Speakly. This week we discuss barbershop culture. Gustavo and Gabriel San Román discuss the evolution of barbershops in OC. Gabriel visits Pierre Dotson at A-Unique Barbershop in Anaheim. Lisa Black reads *Hey You!* and we review Stacks Pancake House and their new restaurant, Plumeria Cafe by Stacks. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Hey You! - Sandman Revisited

Food Review - Stacks Pancake House

Upcoming Events

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >