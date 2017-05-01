OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 26: How Can You Experience Barbershop Culture in OC?

An A-Unique work of art Dustin Ames

Welcome to episode 26 of OC Speakly. This week we discuss barbershop culture. Gustavo and Gabriel San Román discuss the evolution of barbershops in OC. Gabriel visits Pierre Dotson at A-Unique Barbershop in Anaheim. Lisa Black reads *Hey You!* and we review Stacks Pancake House and their new restaurant, Plumeria Cafe by Stacks. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Hey You! - Sandman Revisited

Food Review - Stacks Pancake House

