OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 17: Why is Police Brutality Still a Thing in Orange County?
|
Anaheim protest from 2012. The more things change...
Photo by Josue Rivas
Welcome to episode 17 of OC Speakly. On this episode we discuss the uptick in police brutality in Orange County. Gabriel San Romàn talks to Theresa Smith, a mother who's son, Cesar Cruz, was killed by police. Theresa is the founder of LEAN, the Law Enforcement Accountability Network. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review Eva's Carribean Kitchen in Laguna Beach. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Just a tiny amount of our coverage of police killings:
Interview with Theresa Smith
Hey You! - No Cookies For You!
Shout out to the 3 James Beard semi-finalists!
- Best Wine Service - Studio at Montage
- Best Hospitality - Marché Moderne
- Best Chef in the West - Carlos Salgado of Taco Maria
Food Review - Eva's Carribean Kitchen
