OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 17: Why is Police Brutality Still a Thing in Orange County?


OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 17: Why is Police Brutality Still a Thing in Orange County?

Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 6:11 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Anaheim protest from 2012. The more things change...
Anaheim protest from 2012. The more things change...
Photo by Josue Rivas
Welcome to episode 17 of OC Speakly. On this episode we discuss the uptick in police brutality in Orange County. Gabriel San Romàn talks to Theresa Smith, a mother who's son, Cesar Cruz, was killed by police. Theresa is the founder of LEAN, the Law Enforcement Accountability Network. Lisa Black reads Hey You! and we review Eva's Carribean Kitchen in Laguna Beach. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Just a tiny amount of our coverage of police killings:

Interview with Theresa Smith

Hey You! - No Cookies For You!

OC Weekly calendar of events

Shout out to the 3 James Beard semi-finalists!

Food Review - Eva's Carribean Kitchen

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

