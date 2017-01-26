OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 13: Where Can Women Get Good Healthcare in Trump's America?
|
Panquetzani of Indigemama
Courtesy of Indigemama, photo by Jim Pollock
Welcome to episode thirteen of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss altrenative healthcare in the wake of the possible gutting of the ACA. Denise de la Cruz interviews Panquetzani from Indigemama, who utilizes Mesoamerican medicine and ancestral traditions to strenghten female reproductive health. We also have a dramatic reading of our popular Hey You! column and a great female owned store for picking up some of the best booze in OC. Enjoy!
Show notes:
The Simpsons' Grampa vs. Sexual Inadequacy
Interview - Panquetzani of Indigemama
Hey You! - Namaste, Bitch
Food review - Mixing Glass
—
