OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 13: Where Can Women Get Good Healthcare in Trump's America?

Panquetzani of Indigemama

Welcome to episode thirteen of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss altrenative healthcare in the wake of the possible gutting of the ACA. Denise de la Cruz interviews Panquetzani from Indigemama, who utilizes Mesoamerican medicine and ancestral traditions to strenghten female reproductive health. We also have a dramatic reading of our popular Hey You! column and a great female owned store for picking up some of the best booze in OC. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Sobadoras

Botánicas

Curandero

The Simpsons' Grampa vs. Sexual Inadequacy

Interview - Panquetzani of Indigemama

Hey You! - Namaste, Bitch

Food review - Mixing Glass

—

