OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 13: Where Can Women Get Good Healthcare in Trump's America?

Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 5:42 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Courtesy of Indigemama, photo by Jim Pollock
A A

Welcome to episode thirteen of OC Speakly. On this week's episode we discuss altrenative healthcare in the wake of the possible gutting of the ACA. Denise de la Cruz interviews Panquetzani from Indigemama, who utilizes Mesoamerican medicine and ancestral traditions to strenghten female reproductive health. We also have a dramatic reading of our popular Hey You! column and a great female owned store for picking up some of the best booze in OC. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Sobadoras

Botánicas

Curandero

The Simpsons' Grampa vs. Sexual Inadequacy

Interview - Panquetzani of Indigemama

Hey You! - Namaste, Bitch

Food review - Mixing Glass

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

