OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 12: What's Gabby Gaborno's Legacy for OC Punk Rock?
|
John Gilhooley
Welcome to episode twelve. We are devoting this episode to Gabby Gabborno, lead singer of Cadillac Tramps, Manic Hispanic, Santos y Sinners and more. We interview Weekly photographer John Gilhooley about Gabby's legacy and music editor Nate Jackson brings you audio scenes from the memorial concert at the Observatory. We finish off with a stop at Memphis Cafe in Costa Mesa for the food review. Oh, and #fuckcancer.
Show notes:
Cadillac Tramps
Manic Hispanic
Flock of Goo Goo
Santos Y Sinners
X-Members
Interview with John Gilhooley
- Pinche Punks (cover story)
- Memorial concert slideshow
Nate Jackson from the memorial concert at the Observatory
- Stage Audio
- Jonny "Two Bags"
- Efrem Schulz
- Eric VonHerzen & Jim Monroe
Life on the Edge - Cadillac Tramps documentary
- Friday, January 27th, 8pm
- Saturday, January 28th, 8pm
Downtown Independent LA screening
Food Review - Memphis Soul Cafe
