OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 10: Is Gentrification Helping or Destroying SanTana?
|
Somehow, I don't think these guys graduated from Century or ever cruised Bristol...
Photo by Brian Feinzimer
Welcome to episode 10 of OC Speakly. On this week's show we discuss gentrification, specifically in SanTana (or DTSA if you are bringing the "renaissance" to the area). Gabriel San Román talks with Sarah Rafael García about her new book SanTana's Fairy Tales. We also review Pizzeria Ortica in Costa Mesa. Enjoy!
Show notes:
Downtown Santa Ana Gets "Great Neighborhood" Award—And Protests!
Protest signs (image)
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Minnesota Wild
TicketsSun., Jan. 8, 5:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Dallas Stars
TicketsTue., Jan. 10, 7:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 6:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks V. St. Louis Blues
TicketsSun., Jan. 15, 6:00pm
Santa Ana Gentrifiers to Rename Former Fiesta Marketplace "East End Promenade"—HA!
Interview with Sarah Rafael García
- Website
- SanTana's Fairy Tales
- Zoraida & Marisol available now, profits support Transgeneros en Accion
- Grand Central Art Center
- LibroMobile
- Raspa Press
Food review - Pizzeria Ortica
-
Website
-
Best craft cocktails in OC 2016
- Murderers Row of bartenders (Joel Caruso, Aristotle Alstaetter, Jefferson Van Billiard)
—
Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Detroit Red Wings
TicketsWed., Jan. 4, 7:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Arizona Coyotes
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 7:00pm
-
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
TicketsSat., Jan. 7, 6:30pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!