menu

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 10: Is Gentrification Helping or Destroying SanTana?

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 9: What Has 2016 Done For Us? A Lot!


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 10: Is Gentrification Helping or Destroying SanTana?

Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at 7:14 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Somehow, I don't think these guys graduated from Century or ever cruised Bristol...EXPAND
Somehow, I don't think these guys graduated from Century or ever cruised Bristol...
Photo by Brian Feinzimer
A A


Welcome to episode 10 of OC Speakly. On this week's show we discuss gentrification, specifically in SanTana (or DTSA if you are bringing the "renaissance" to the area). Gabriel San Román talks with Sarah Rafael García about her new book SanTana's Fairy Tales. We also review Pizzeria Ortica in Costa Mesa. Enjoy!


Show notes:

Downtown Santa Ana Gets "Great Neighborhood" Award—And Protests!

Protest signs (image)

Upcoming Events

Santa Ana Gentrifiers to Rename Former Fiesta Marketplace "East End Promenade"—HA!

Interview with Sarah Rafael García

Food review - Pizzeria Ortica

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >