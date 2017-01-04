OC Speakly Podcast, Episode 10: Is Gentrification Helping or Destroying SanTana?

EXPAND Somehow, I don't think these guys graduated from Century or ever cruised Bristol... Photo by Brian Feinzimer



Welcome to episode 10 of OC Speakly. On this week's show we discuss gentrification, specifically in SanTana (or DTSA if you are bringing the "renaissance" to the area). Gabriel San Román talks with Sarah Rafael García about her new book SanTana's Fairy Tales. We also review Pizzeria Ortica in Costa Mesa. Enjoy!

Show notes:

Downtown Santa Ana Gets "Great Neighborhood" Award—And Protests!

Protest signs (image)

Santa Ana Gentrifiers to Rename Former Fiesta Marketplace "East End Promenade"—HA!

Interview with Sarah Rafael García

Food review - Pizzeria Ortica



—

Leave a message on our Hate Hotline: 714-550-5984

letters@ocweekly.com

Web Site

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram