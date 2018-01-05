OC Pot Grower Convicted of Kidnapping, Torturing and Mutilating Local Dispensary Owner

Kyle Shirakawa Handley was previously arrested in the case. Courtesy of OCDA

After deliberating for less than two hours, an Orange County jury yesterday found Kyle Shirakawa Handley, 36, guilty of the 2012 kidnapping and gruesome torture and sexual mutilation of a local marijuana dispensary operator. At a March 23 sentencing hearing, former pot grower Handley will face a maximum penalty of life in state prison without the possibility of parole. Three other defendants: Hossein Nayeri, 39, Ryan Anthony Kevorkian, 37, and Naomi Josette Rhodus (formerly Naomi Kevorkian), also 37, have still yet to be tried in the case.

Although the name of the victim has never been released by police, the basic facts of the case suggest that none of the defendants is likely to avoid spending the rest of their lives in prison, except perhaps Nayeri, who infamously (if briefly) escaped from the Orange County Men's Jail while awaiting trial in Jan. 2016. It apparently all started when Handley got to know the victim via his Fountain Valley pot growing business. Handley allegedly accompanied the victim on jaunts to Las Vegas and was aware the victim, who owned a large marijuana dispensary in Orange County, had access to massive amounts of cash.

From there, Handley and his friend Nayeri allegedly began surveilling the victim's residence in Newport Beach and watching his movements. They followed him out to the desert a few times, and suspected that he was using the trips to bury his cash in the sand, like something out of a scene in Breaking Bad. Together, Handley and Nayeri are alleged to have devised a plot to kidnap the victim and force him to reveal the location of his supposed stash, which apparently never existed. The caper almost fell apart about a week before the kidnapping when Newport Beach police pulled over Nayeri for a routine traffic violation. Nayeri ran from the scene and managed to elude the cops but left behind in his vehicle a trove of surveillance gear and material, the relevance of which police only later realized.