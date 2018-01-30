Alison Edwards Helps Lead OC Human Relations Into New Era

On a quiet Friday afternoon, most of OC Human Relations staffers are out in the field as always, but there's an absence of another kind at the Santa Ana office that isn't quite as common. Rusty Kennedy, the nonprofit's longtime CEO, retired before the holidays leaving behind a legacy as towering as his 6-foot-6 stature. For decades, he served as the county's consummate liberal, working on the impossible tasks of improving community-police relations and taking on OC's penchant for bigotry all while drawing scorn from right and left alike.

From her desk, Alison Edwards offers a fitting analogy of a rowing boat that moves forward while looking back that has guided OC Human Relations for the first few weeks this year under her helm. "I want Kennedy's work to inform the organization," she says. "We'd be shortsighted to move forward without honoring that legacy." The path that lies ahead appears daunting beyond the big shoes left to fill. The Orange County Human Relations Commission's annual hate crime report in 2017 showed a concerning spike in reported incidents, no doubt fueled by the divisive rhetoric of the 2016 presidential election.

They're also in the middle of a one-year reprieve given by the Orange County Board of Supervisors, who granted funding contingent on there being a clearer distinction between the commission, a small government agency, and the private nonprofit. The commission came first in 1971 after a murder trial of Black Panther accused of slaying an officer stoked racial tensions between African-Americans and Santa Ana police. Kennedy started working for the commission in 1977 and became its executive director four years later; a title he held until February when Norma Lopez succeeded him.