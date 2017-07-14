menu

Feds Finger Dr. Thomas Powers, Already in Hot Water with State, in Massive Fraud

Friday, July 14, 2017 at 5:35 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Dr. Thomas PowersEXPAND
Dr. Thomas Powers
Screen grab from opencaremedicalclinic.com
When we wrote about Dr. Thomas S. Powers in January, the Santa Ana physician's license to practice medicine in the state had been suspended due to his failure to pay income taxes.

That's not to be confused with the time we wrote about Powers in October, when he popped up on the Medical Board of California radar for prescribing himself pain medication and sloppy record keeping that led to overprescribing medications to four patients, including one who died.

And that's not to be confused with Dr. Powers—who specialized in anti-aging and preventive medicine, cosmetic medicine, stress management, pain management, addiction recovery, weight management and regenerative medicine—previously being accused by the state of poor record keeping, eight years ago.

The worst may be yet to come for Dr. Powers, who along with 13 others in Southern California and more than 400 defendants nationwide has been charged in federal court in Los Angeles with being part of the largest health-care fraud operation ever undertaken, with false billings totaling about $1.3 billion, authorities announced Thursday.

(The announcement was made by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who can't stay out of Navel Gazing this week.)

Federal prosecutors allege that Powers authorized prescriptions for patients he never examined, receiving payments from another defendant, Newport Beach resident Anthony Paduano, who allegedly received about $1.2 million for referring the prescriptions to a local pharmacy that billed more than $4.8 million to TRICARE, the healthcare system for military personnel and other Department of Defense employees.

Dr. Jeffrey Olsen, a 57-year-old sports medicine physician who resides in Laguna Beach and practices in Newport Beach, is accused by prosecutors of having sold hundreds of drug prescriptions to addicts in other states, without ever seeing the “patients” for examinations.

Olsen charged fees as high as $3,000 to prescribe whatever drug customers wanted, selling more than 1.2 million pills of narcotics and thousands of pills of drugs such as Xanax and Soma, prosecutors allege.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

