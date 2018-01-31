Orange County Cop Shops Have Helped ICE for Years: EFF

Long before U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) got a tool to access license plate reader information, the police departments of Orange, Tustin, Anaheim and Fountain Valley were already supplying that data to the federal agency.

The revelation comes from an Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) report that included the four Orange County cop shops among at least 14 California cities that have been sharing the information with ICE for years.

Click here to read EFF's "ICE Accesses a Massive Amount of License Plate Data. Will California Take Action?"