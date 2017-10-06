Now Free, OJ Simpson Crashes Nissan's Heisman House! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Luke McGarry

There's savagery, and then there's artist Luke McGarry and his Orange Feathers this week. I asked him to tackle the release of OJ Simpsons from prison; he responded by not only doing that, but playing off those ridiculous Nissan "Heisman House" commercials that has former Heisman Trophy winners mug for the cameras as they stand in front of colored screens.

As usual, Luke is too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, so I will: HAHAHAHAHA! BRILLIANT!

