Now Free, OJ Simpson Crashes Nissan's Heisman House! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
|
Luke McGarry
There's savagery, and then there's artist Luke McGarry and his Orange Feathers this week. I asked him to tackle the release of OJ Simpsons from prison; he responded by not only doing that, but playing off those ridiculous Nissan "Heisman House" commercials that has former Heisman Trophy winners mug for the cameras as they stand in front of colored screens.
As usual, Luke is too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, so I will: HAHAHAHAHA! BRILLIANT!
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings
TicketsTue., Nov. 7, 7:00pm
-
Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks
TicketsThu., Nov. 9, 7:00pm
-
WWE Presents NXT Live!
TicketsSat., Nov. 11, 6:00pm
-
PBR: Real Time Pain Relief Velocity Tour
TicketsSat., Nov. 11, 7:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!