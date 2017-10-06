menu

Now Free, OJ Simpson Crashes Nissan's Heisman House! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Dekraai, Hutchens and Rackauckas Go Down Dante's Inferno [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


Now Free, OJ Simpson Crashes Nissan's Heisman House! [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Friday, October 6, 2017 at 5:35 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Luke McGarry
There's savagery, and then there's artist Luke McGarry and his Orange Feathers this week. I asked him to tackle the release of OJ Simpsons from prison; he responded by not only doing that, but playing off those ridiculous Nissan "Heisman House" commercials that has former Heisman Trophy winners mug for the cameras as they stand in front of colored screens.

As usual, Luke is too much of a savage to offer an artist's statement, so I will: HAHAHAHAHA! BRILLIANT!

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

