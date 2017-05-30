menu

Sex with Patient Leads to Probation for Dr. Kraig Lamont Golden's License

Dr. Robert M. Roaney Surrenders License Due to Poor Eyesight


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Sex with Patient Leads to Probation for Dr. Kraig Lamont Golden's License

Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 7:42 a.m.
By Matt Coker
The bad doctor is in.
The bad doctor is in.
Matt Coker
A A

A La Habra doctor's license to practice medicine has been placed on probation for five years because he had a sexual relationship with a married patient and improperly accessed her husband's medical records, according to state officials.

Among the sanctions against Dr. Kraig Lamont Golden that went into effect at 5 p.m. Friday are that he have a chaperone present "while consulting, examining or treating female patients and is prohibited from supervising physician assistants and advanced practice nurses," reads the Medical Board of California order.

Golden was the woman's primary care physician from January 2009 through October 2015, seeing him for hypertension, hearing loss, obesity and pre-diabetes. Around October 2014, they started hugging upon greeting one another at appointments. During an April 24, 2015 visit, where the patient complained of stress, hypertension and sleeping difficulty, Golden let her know he had a crush on her, giving her his business card and cell phone number.

They spoke later that day and arranged a lunch meeting. They began meeting for lunch once a week, when they exchanged more hugs and now kisses, and on at least two occasions between April and July of 2015, they met at a motel and had sex.

Upcoming Events

The relationship ended when the woman’s husband found out. The hubby also contacted Golden’s employer to report the relationship, and he called the doctor and made threats. It was after that Golden accessed the man’s medical records, telling state investigators he felt he was in danger and wanted to see a photograph of the husband.

However, the doctor did not inform his employer, and seeing a non-patient’s records without permission violates the rules the state imposes on doctors, as does having a sexual relationship with a patient. The Medical Board labels these sexual misconduct, gross negligence and repeated acts of negligence, something Golden and his lawyer Peter R. Osinoff agree with based on their signatures dated March 24 on a state acceptance letter.

Besides being observed by the third-party chaperone mentioned above, Golden must: complete an ethics course and professional boundaries program, notify hospitals and other facilities where he has privileges of his probationary status; obey all laws; and file quarterly reports with the Medical Board.

Failure to comply with the conditions of his probation could lead to license revocation proceedings.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >