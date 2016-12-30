menu

Nong Nguyen Apparently Blew Himself Up in His Santa Ana Bedroom


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Nong Nguyen Apparently Blew Himself Up in His Santa Ana Bedroom

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:41 a.m.
By Matt Coker
2209 N. Jetty St., Santa AnaEXPAND
2209 N. Jetty St., Santa Ana
Google Maps
A A

The Orange County coroner has identified a 61-year-old man who apparently blew himself up in his Santa Ana home, which may have been booby trapped with bombs.

Nong Nguyen's house at 2209 N. Jetty St. and two adjoining residences had to be evacuated Wednesday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

Family members called the cops that morning when Nguyen failed to answer a knock on his bedroom door, police say.

Once inside the bedroom, the family discovered he had died after apparently detonating an improvised explosive device, although no one heard a boom, according to police.

Because many more IUDs were found in the bedroom, Santa Ana cops called in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad. No other incidents were reported in the neighborhood.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 OC Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >