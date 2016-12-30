Nong Nguyen Apparently Blew Himself Up in His Santa Ana Bedroom
|
2209 N. Jetty St., Santa Ana
Google Maps
The Orange County coroner has identified a 61-year-old man who apparently blew himself up in his Santa Ana home, which may have been booby trapped with bombs.
Nong Nguyen's house at 2209 N. Jetty St. and two adjoining residences had to be evacuated Wednesday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.
Family members called the cops that morning when Nguyen failed to answer a knock on his bedroom door, police say.
Once inside the bedroom, the family discovered he had died after apparently detonating an improvised explosive device, although no one heard a boom, according to police.
Because many more IUDs were found in the bedroom, Santa Ana cops called in the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Bomb Squad. No other incidents were reported in the neighborhood.
