Nolan Pascal Pillay Held in Slaying of Two in Irvine

EXPAND Nick Bockelman/OC Weekly

A 37-year-old man was taken into custody near the scene of the fatal shooting of two people in a res idential neighborhood of Irvine this afternoon, according to police.

Nolan Pascal Pillay was taken into custody at the scene of what police believe was a domestic incident.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. in the 14000 block of Crystal Circle, on a cup de sac of single-family homes that are about a block from Greentree Elementary School, which was placed on lockdown during the police investigation.

It is believed the deceased resided in the home where the shooting happened, but it is not clear if Pillay did.

According to California Notaries, "Nolan Pillay is a Notaries Public licensed to practice in California. The address on file for Nolan Pillay is 14972 Crystal Cir, Irvine 92604." Online real estate records also indicate he is a homeowner at that address.

More details to come.