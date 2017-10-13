No Limits [Hey, You!]

menu

Friday, October 13, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Anonymous
Bob Aul
You're the driver who doesn't know what a street limit line is about. Here's the law: You stop at a limit line, then check left and right for pedestrians. Also, you stop at the limit line to let the car on your right have visibility so they can turn without obstruction. But I guess I'm being selfish. You, after all, are the only driver on the road.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

