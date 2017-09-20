Stelian Onufrei Boasts He, and Not Foe Dana Rohrabacher, is Speaking Alongside Steve Bannon and Ann Coulter

Right wing circus barker Milo Yiannopoulos and pals YouTube screen grab

Name the 48th congressional district Republican who will be rubbing scaly elbows with fellow Donald Trump sycophant Steven Bannon, who recently left as White House chief strategist to return as executive news chairman of Breitbart News?

No, oddly enough, it is not Putin plaything Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Huntington Beach), who tells anyone who will listen he was under consideration as Trump's secretary of state and that the exiled Julian Assange gave him the goods to exonerate the Donald in Chief in the Russia probe.

It is instead the fellow who wants to win the Surfin' Congressman's seat while keeping it in the GOP column, Stelian Onufrei.

Stelian Onufrei For Congress announced that the candidate will be a featured speaker at UC Berkeley's Free Speech Week that right-wing provocateur and former Breitbart News Senior Editor Milo Yiannopoulos organized for Friday through Wednesday, Sept. 22-27.

"Stelian is the ONLY candidate running for ANY OFFICE in 2018 who was invited to attend and to speak at this mega event," boasts Randy Economy, senior adviser and communications director with Stelian Onufrei For Congress.

Onufrei and Bannon are scheduled to be joined on the final day by darlings of the right Ann Coulter, author and journalist Mike Cernovich, activist and journalist Ariana Rowlands, Breitbart News Network Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Yiannopoulos himself. (Please resist the urge to wish any calamity on the spot where Milo, Bannon and Coulter are huddled together at the same time.)

Each day of the week has a theme, and for that Wednesday, September 27, when Onufrei speaks it is “Mario Savio is Dead,” a reference to the Berkeley free speech movement activist who passed away in 1996.

Themes for other days include: Sunday's“Feminism Awareness Day;” Monday's “Zuck 2020;” and Tuesday's “Islamic Peace and Tolerance Day.”

Other Free Speech Week speakers include: writer David Horowitz; commentator and activist Pamela Geller; Blackwater founder Erik Prince; former Google employee James Damore; Fox News analyst Monica Crowley; columnist Katie Hopkins; street artist SABO; The Gateway Pundit’s White House correspondent Lucian Wintrich; journalist Chadwick Moore; Breitbart London Editor and author Raheem Kassam; author Lisa De Pasquale; and political commentator Heather Mac Donald.

Joy Villa and former Pussycat Dolls member Kaya Jones are also announced to be performing during Free Speech Week.

