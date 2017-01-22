Newport Beach Film Festers Get an Eyeful at Sundance Women's March

EXPAND Women's march marchers brave the c-c-c-cold of Park City. Riki Kucheck

Every January, members of the Newport Beach Film Festival team travel to Park City, Utah, to do some scouting for potential films to bring to Orange County in April from the entries at the Sundance Film Festival.

But when the Newporters went to this year's Sundance, a demonstration broke out.

That is, a women's march, which was like so many others around the country Saturday to put the Trump administration on notice.

Unlike the others, Park City's was organized by Chelsea Handler, who was among the thousands of participants that included Kirsten Stewart, Nick Offerman and Handler's pal Charlize Theron, who were also in town for the annual event co-founded by Robert Redford.

EXPAND It was an impressive turnout in such a small town. Riki Kucheck

Hat tip to NBFF's Leslie Feibleman for getting us the shots taken by Festival Director Riki Kucheck.

