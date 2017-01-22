menu

Newport Beach Film Festers Get an Eyeful at Sundance Women's March

Was It a Scary Laguna Beach City Council Threat or a Music Video Stunt?


Newport Beach Film Festers Get an Eyeful at Sundance Women's March

Sunday, January 22, 2017 at 6:31 p.m.
By Matt Coker
Women's march marchers brave the c-c-c-cold of Park City.
Women's march marchers brave the c-c-c-cold of Park City.
Riki Kucheck
A A

Every January, members of the Newport Beach Film Festival team travel to Park City, Utah, to do some scouting for potential films to bring to Orange County in April from the entries at the Sundance Film Festival.

But when the Newporters went to this year's Sundance, a demonstration broke out.

That is, a women's march, which was like so many others around the country Saturday to put the Trump administration on notice.

Unlike the others, Park City's was organized by Chelsea Handler, who was among the thousands of participants that included Kirsten Stewart, Nick Offerman and Handler's pal Charlize Theron, who were also in town for the annual event co-founded by Robert Redford.

It was an impressive turnout in such a small town.
It was an impressive turnout in such a small town.
Riki Kucheck

Hat tip to NBFF's Leslie Feibleman for getting us the shots taken by Festival Director Riki Kucheck.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

