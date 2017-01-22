Newport Beach Film Festers Get an Eyeful at Sundance Women's March
|
Women's march marchers brave the c-c-c-cold of Park City.
Riki Kucheck
Every January, members of the Newport Beach Film Festival team travel to Park City, Utah, to do some scouting for potential films to bring to Orange County in April from the entries at the Sundance Film Festival.
But when the Newporters went to this year's Sundance, a demonstration broke out.
That is, a women's march, which was like so many others around the country Saturday to put the Trump administration on notice.
Unlike the others, Park City's was organized by Chelsea Handler, who was among the thousands of participants that included Kirsten Stewart, Nick Offerman and Handler's pal Charlize Theron, who were also in town for the annual event co-founded by Robert Redford.
|
It was an impressive turnout in such a small town.
Riki Kucheck
Hat tip to NBFF's Leslie Feibleman for getting us the shots taken by Festival Director Riki Kucheck.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Orange County, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Edmonton Oilers
TicketsWed., Jan. 25, 7:00pm
-
Monster Jam
TicketsSat., Jan. 28, 6:30pm
-
Anaheim Ducks v. Colorado Avalanche
TicketsTue., Jan. 31, 7:00pm
-
PBR: Professional Bull Riders Built Ford Tough Series.
TicketsFri., Feb. 3, 7:45pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!