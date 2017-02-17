menu

Newport Beach Cops Hold Special DUI Patrols All Weekend


Newport Beach Cops Hold Special DUI Patrols All Weekend

Friday, February 17, 2017 at 5:40 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Newps this weekend.
Jay Brockman
Special units of Newport Beach police officers will be on the hunt for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily tonight through Monday.

The department's saturation patrols focus on areas of the city  with the highest frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests, according to an advisory.

Over the past three years, officers have investigated 373 DUI collisions in which four people died and 303 were injured, the Newport Beach Police Department says.

Drivers on the wrong side of a Breathalyzer can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.

Funding for the DUI operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.

