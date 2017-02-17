Newport Beach Cops Hold Special DUI Patrols All Weekend
|
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Newps this weekend.
Jay Brockman
Special units of Newport Beach police officers will be on the hunt for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. daily tonight through Monday.
The department's saturation patrols focus on areas of the city with the highest frequencies of DUI collisions and/or arrests, according to an advisory.
Over the past three years, officers have investigated 373 DUI collisions in which four people died and 303 were injured, the Newport Beach Police Department says.
Drivers on the wrong side of a Breathalyzer can expect jail time, fines, fees, DUI classes and other expenses that can exceed $10,000.
Funding for the DUI operation comes from a California Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
