Boy's Eye Injury Spurs Another Lawsuit Over Knott's Berry Farm's Log Ride

After a Knott's rehab, Timber Mountain Log Ride reopened on May 30, 2013. William Camargo/OC Weekly

The family of a boy who was 5 when he allegedly suffered an eye injury on the Timber Mountain Log Ride is suing Knott's Berry Farm.

According to the complaint filed last week in Orange County Superior Court, Charles Miller was sitting on his father's lap at the rear of the log in May 2016, when the ride suddenly decelerated, causing the boy to hit his head on the seat in front of him, fracturing his eye socket.

Walter Knott can barely contain himself on his classic log ride. Knott's Berry Farm

The family of the Illinois boy claims his injury eventually required surgery to correct his vision.

They blame a faulty sensing system that failed to monitor water levels, as the location of the mishap was the ride's final steep drop.

Knott's Berry Farm says it does not comment in the media about lawsuits.

Barry Novack, the Los Angeles-based attorney representing the boy's family, helped another family whose 6-year-old girl broke a bone above her right eye after hitting her head on Timber Mountain Log Ride.

That case settled for an undisclosed amount last year.

Novak's latest suit cites 10 examples where guests where injured on the ride, mostly during final drop deceleration.

Incidents and inspections collected by Cal/OSHA (the state Division of Occupational Safety and Health) are also cited in the complaint.

No specific dollar amount for damages is included in the suit.

