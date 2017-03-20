Todd Marinovich Confesses, More Public Nudity, Rapey Teacher and Rapey Fears

Jay Brockman

This week we recap the sentence for a former NFL quarterback caught nekkid in a stranger's backyard, the arrest of another man found nekkid outside someone else's home and the fear among law enforcement that a massage shop owner preyed on lady customers and an alleged pimp sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl he also prostituted.

EXPAND Todd Marinovich learns his fate. Irvine Police Department

Todd Marinovich pleaded guilty on Tuesday to misdemeanor public nudity, drug and trespassing charges and was immediately sentenced to 90 days in jail, although that stretch will be set aside pending successful completion of six months in an outpatient rehab facility and three years of probation. The former Mater Dei/Capo Valley/USC/Oakland Raiders/Canadian league footballer was arrested in August in the Irvine backyard of someone he did not know—and without a stitch of clothing on. He had tried to open the Bluecoat residence's back sliding door, and when police confronted him he had on him a brown bag containing methamphetamine, marijuana, syringes, a marijuana pipe and his wallet. Despite the Robo Quarterback's prowess on the gridiron, he has faced various drug charges over the years. Marinovich is reported to be doing well in rehab now.

Nekkid man down!

A naked man wearing a surgical mask and carrying an aluminum broom handle—and reportedly trying to break into homes and cars—was arrested Thursday morning in the backyard of someone else's home in the 900 block of North Maple Street in Anaheim. Arresting officers had to use physical force to restrain the unidentified fellow, who paramedics believed was under the influence of a narcotic.

Jeffrey Scott Jones before slitting his throat. Huntington Beach Police Department

Jeffrey Scott Jones was the process of being sentenced to 46 years to life in state prison Friday for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when a victim impact statement was delivered to the court that said, in part, "You broke and brought me down to feel worthless. There were days I blamed myself thinking I did something wrong to the point that I wanted to take my life. I was a little girl and you took my innocence. Parents and kids trusted you to be a teacher, not a predator." A jury on Oct. 19 had found the 57-year-old Huntington Beach resident guilty of two felony counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one felony count of continuous sexual abuse. In addition to prison, Jones was sentenced to mandatory lifetime sex offender registration. At the time of the crime, Jones was working as a teacher for advanced placement English at Libra Academy in Huntington Park, although the girl he frequently and continuously sexually assaulted between Sept. 1, 2012, and April 30, 2013, was not one of his students. When Jones raped her on May 4 and May 9 of 2013, he told her he would ruin her life if she told anyone what he was doing. That same month, the crimes were reported to the Huntington Beach Police Department, which investigated the case and arrested Jones at his home on June 27, 2013. During the trial, a female relative of the girl testified for Jones and gave an alternative explanation as to how the defendant's semen was found inside of the teen's cervix. In rebuttal, Senior Deputy District Attorney Heather Brown of the Sexual Assault Unit introduced evidence that Jones had sex with two minor former students for extended periods of time. Immediately after the guilty verdict was read, Jones cut his throat with a razor blade and sustained a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment before being returned to jail. The victim impact statement aired at Jones' sentencing also included this: "I have a family and a support system that you can't take from me. I refuse to allow your abuse to stop the woman I want to become."

Efrain Juarez Orange County Sheriff's Department

Efrain Juarez was arrested Wednesday for the alleged sexual assault of a 42-year-old female at his Stanton massage business, but the Orange County Sheriff’s Department fears there may be more victims because of the owner's access to multiple clients every day. The woman had told deputies that 55-year-old Stanton resident Juarez sexually assaulted her during a massage at Mex Massage Sobador, 6975 Cerritos Ave. After an investigation, sheriff's Special Victims Detail investigators booked Juarez into Orange County Jail on suspicion of sexual penetration by a foreign object. Anyone with additional information or who believes they were a victim is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department SVD at 714.647.7419 or 714.647.7000. Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

Darnell Bray Jr. was charged Thursday with pimping a 22-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl he is also accused of sexually assaulting in Orange County. The alleged victims told Anaheim police they met 25-year-old Bray in Los Angeles and were taken to a local motel and pimped out. He has been charged with pimping, pandering, human trafficking of a victim younger than 18, pandering with a minor younger than 16, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor younger than 14 and pimping for a prostitute younger than 16, according to court records.

