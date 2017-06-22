Newport Beach Holds Midweek DUI Checkpoint Tonight

Don't drink like a fish and drive in Newport Beach tonight. Jay Brockman

A week after the Orange County Sheriff's Department held rare midweek DUI checkpoints in South County, the Newport Beach Police Department Traffic Division is conducting one of its own tonight.

The location is undisclosed, so everywhere within city limits is in play (except, presumably, the water. Then again, didn't Rodman getting popped for PUI, as in piloting a boat, back in the day?).

The hours of the Newport Beach ops is 8 p.m. through 2 a.m.

"The Newport Beach Police Department supports the new effort from the [California] Office of Traffic Safety to educate all drivers that 'DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.' If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a warning about driving or operating machinery on the label, you might be impaired enough to be arrested for DUI," the agency warns in an advisory.

Checkpoint funding comes from an Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

