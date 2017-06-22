menu

Newport Beach Holds Midweek DUI Checkpoint Tonight

Newport Beach Holds Midweek DUI Checkpoint Tonight

Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 6:40 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Don't drink like a fish and drive in Newport Beach tonight.
A week after the Orange County Sheriff's Department held rare midweek DUI checkpoints in South County, the Newport Beach Police Department Traffic Division is conducting one of its own tonight.

The location is undisclosed, so everywhere within city limits is in play (except, presumably, the water. Then again, didn't Rodman getting popped for PUI, as in piloting a boat, back in the day?).

The hours of the Newport Beach ops is 8 p.m. through 2 a.m.

"The Newport Beach Police Department supports the new effort from the [California] Office of Traffic Safety to educate all drivers that 'DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.' If you take prescription drugs, particularly those with a warning about driving or operating machinery on the label, you might be impaired enough to be arrested for DUI," the agency warns in an advisory.

Checkpoint funding comes from an Office of Traffic Safety grant, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

