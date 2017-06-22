Christian Isaac Arias Dies After Becoming Unresponsive in Santa Ana Jail
The Santa Ana Police Department and Orange County District Attorney's office are investigating the death of a man who became unresponsive in jail and died three days later in a local hospital.
Christian Isaac Arias' final days began Saturday, when Santa Ana cops "encountered" the 30-year-old city resident in the area of 1300 W. 1st St., according to a department advisory.
"Arias displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and/or alcoholic beverage(s)," the release continues. "The officers detained Arias without incident and requested medics for a medical evaluation."
While in police custody, Arias allegedly became uncooperative and was transported to the SAPD Jail for booking. He was followed there by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics "to medically clear Arias per protocol," police say.
It was at the jail that Arias became unresponsive and was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday.
The Orange County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Wednesday, but there were no signs of trauma and cause of death is undetermined pending the return of a toxicology report, police say.
A Christian Isaac Arias who is the same age as the suspect had been arrested multiple times in Orange County before Saturday, according to court records.
