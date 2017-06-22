menu

Christian Isaac Arias Dies After Becoming Unresponsive in Santa Ana Jail

John Chiang's Campaign for Governor Hits Event with Recall Target Josh Newman


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Christian Isaac Arias Dies After Becoming Unresponsive in Santa Ana Jail

Thursday, June 22, 2017 at 6:03 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Christian Isaac Arias Dies After Becoming Unresponsive in Santa Ana Jail
Photo by flickr user Christopher Najewicz
A A

The Santa Ana Police Department and Orange County District Attorney's office are investigating the death of a man who became unresponsive in jail and died three days later in a local hospital.

Christian Isaac Arias' final days began Saturday, when Santa Ana cops "encountered" the 30-year-old city resident in the area of 1300 W. 1st St., according to a department advisory.

"Arias displayed symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance and/or alcoholic beverage(s)," the release continues. "The officers detained Arias without incident and requested medics for a medical evaluation."

While in police custody, Arias allegedly became uncooperative and was transported to the SAPD Jail for booking. He was followed there by Orange County Fire Authority paramedics "to medically clear Arias per protocol," police say.

Upcoming Events

It was at the jail that Arias became unresponsive and was taken to Orange County Global Medical Center, where he died on Tuesday.

The Orange County Coroner’s Office performed an autopsy on Wednesday, but there were no signs of trauma and cause of death is undetermined pending the return of a toxicology report, police say.

A Christian Isaac Arias who is the same age as the suspect had been arrested multiple times in Orange County before Saturday, according to court records.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >