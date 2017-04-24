Mrs. Orange County Guilty and School Board President Accused of Child Porning

A former Mrs. Orange County was sentenced Friday to 300 days in jail after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography and lewd acts with a minor younger than 14.

The president of the Buena Park School District’s board was charged Friday with distributing child porn.

An Irvine high school's former water polo coach received 15 days of community service and four years probation for having sex with a 17-year-old student.

And a man accused of flashing and touching his junk at Buena Park motels and apartment complexes he visited naked or in a towel is due in court Tuesday.

Meghan Breanna Alt Orange County Sheriff's Department

Meghan Breanna Alt, the 27-year-old Irvine resident who won the Mrs. Orange County pageant in 2014 and went on to compete for the Mrs. California crown, was also ordered by the court to participate in a child abuser’s treatment program, complete 15 days of community service with Caltrans and be on probation for three years. The Naval Criminal Investigative Service alerted the multi-agency Orange County Child Exploitation Task Force about the child pornography that put Alt under suspicion in 2015. While under surveillance, she sent sexually explicit images of a 4-year-old female relative to a Marine in exchange for cash and gifts, and she advertised services online that at times led to her having paid sex with clients while her children were present, sheriff’s officials alleged when she was arrested.

EXPAND Dennis Brian Chambers Fontana Police Department

Dennis Brian Chambers, 50, faces two felony counts of possession and control of child pornography with a sentencing enhancement allegation for having more than 600 images, including 10 of a child under the age of 12, according to the Fontana Police Department, which put the Buena Park Elementary School District trustee under investigation. The San Bernardino County police agency and multiple authorities in Montana, where the investigation began, looked at six people distributing child porn online. Investigators tracked IP addresses to Fontana before the probe moved to Buena Park, where Chambers was identified for allegedly trafficking the porn in Fontana, according to police. Detectives served a search warrant at his home in the 8000 block of Taylor Street and found an electronic storage device with thousands of child porn images and video, cops say. It is not yet clear if any of the depicted children come from Buena Park schools. "This was certainly shocking and greatly disturbing for all of us in the Buena Park School District," district Superintendent Greg Magnuson wrote in a statement. "Nevertheless, as this case proceeds, he will be asked to refrain from attending school functions or being on any of our school campuses. The safety and well-being of our students remains the highest priority of the Buena Park Elementary School District. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement and community partners to provide educational environments that are safe, secure and conducive to high-quality instructions." Chambers was still in Orange County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bail as of late Sunday. Anyone with information that can help investigators is asked to call Fontana PD at 909.356.7156.

Coleman Michael Pickell Irvine Police Department

Coleman Michael Pickell, 23, of Irvine, will do no more jail time after pleading guilty Monday to one felony count of sexual intercourse with a minor who is three years younger than he is, which is good for him because had he been convicted in a trial of the six counts he was originally facing he could have got up to six years in state prison. Pickell was the walk-on, junior varsity boys water polo coach and volunteer swim coach at University High School last September, when he had sex with the teen girl multiple times. Then spent a night together in a hotel room when her parents located her and called the police. After his arrest, he was dismissed by the school.

Hyuh Woo Lee, 38, pleaded not guilty Monday to three felony counts of indecent exposure with sentencing enhancement allegations for committing a similar crime while out on bail. He allegedly put his impromptu shows on in Buena Park apartments or motels on April 3-4, at times hiding in rooms so he could pop out and surprise his victims, according to police. He is facing felonies rather than misdemeanors for this because he is a registered sex offender, having a lengthy history of flashing people in Orange and Los Angeles counties. He was arrested on April 13. The truck driver was still in Orange County Jail on $1.1 million bail as of Sunday night.

