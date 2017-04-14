menu

Mr. Sandman Revisited [Hey, You!]

Your Dog Bites, and So Do You [Hey, You!]


  MVN

Friday, April 14, 2017 at 6:30 a.m.
By Anonymous
Bob Aul
After reading the Hey, You! titled "Mr. Sandman," I realized the nice lady thanking someone for helping her fill sandbags during the recent rainstorms was talking about me. I just wanted to get the whole story correct: I had just broken my collarbone the day before and had one arm in a sling. It was a pleasure to help you, a no-brainer, one arm and all, but I really found it interesting you labeled me a good person. Anyways, what a wonderful lady you are—and a good person. I enjoy reading OC Weekly, and I'm sure many readers of your articles are horrified and concerned about our authorities in this county. Thank you, and to the lady who I helped, have a great day.

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

Anonymous

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.

