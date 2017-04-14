Mr. Sandman Revisited [Hey, You!]
After reading the Hey, You! titled "Mr. Sandman," I realized the nice lady thanking someone for helping her fill sandbags during the recent rainstorms was talking about me. I just wanted to get the whole story correct: I had just broken my collarbone the day before and had one arm in a sling. It was a pleasure to help you, a no-brainer, one arm and all, but I really found it interesting you labeled me a good person. Anyways, what a wonderful lady you are—and a good person. I enjoy reading OC Weekly, and I'm sure many readers of your articles are horrified and concerned about our authorities in this county. Thank you, and to the lady who I helped, have a great day.
