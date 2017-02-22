More Hurdles for Poseidon Desal: Metropolitan Water District of OC Votes Not To Sell its Water

Just end the damn thing already Russ Tanner Aerial Gurus

New hurdles now plague the proposed Huntington Beach desalination project. At the Municipal Water District of Orange County’s (MWDOC) planning and operations committee meeting on Feb. 6th, the board of directors met to discuss moving forward with a resolution to help sell Poseidon’s desalinated water. Prior to the meeting, the Orange County Water District (OCWD) had asked MWDOC if they would help push Poseidon water, if the proposed project passed. But a majority of board members declined to create a new resolution, and thus sell Poseidon water.

Ray Heimstra, the Associate Director of Programs at Orange County Coastkeeper, explains that MWDOC’s decision doesn’t mean they’re voting against Posiedon, however. “It was really more of a compromise between those on the [MWDOC] board [of directors] who wanted to help sell the water and move forward with the resolution and those who didn't” he says. “They knew they didn’t need to start a new resolution for this.”

MWDOC’s decision eliminated the idea of a resolution, which is a positive to take away. But that wasn’t the only knock against Poseidon that meeting. According to a long-term reliability study focusing on OCWD’s projected water needs in 2040, MWDOC found that OCWD will only need 6,500 acre feet of new water. Poseidon, according to the study, will supply nearly 56,000 acre feet of new water per year, putting the proposed desal plant in a wasteful light.

(We asked MWDOC for a comment on the meeting and study findings, but they didn’t respond to our requests.)

“2040 is only 25 years away,” reminds Heimstra. “We won’t need as much water as the desal plant is projected to produce. They hired consultants and really crunched the numbers.”

The fight, as always, isn’t over. A Coastal Commission hearing looms, and Trump has Poseidon on his project to-do list. Nevertheless, the proposed desal plant is looking more unnecessary than ever. “The facts are literally right there in MWDOC’s presentation," says Heimstra. "We do not need this project.”

