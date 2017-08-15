menu

Brandon Sanchez Called in His Murder of Mother: Orange Police

Another Momicide: Fullerton Police Say Man Stabbed Mother to Death


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Brandon Sanchez Called in His Murder of Mother: Orange Police

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 7:55 a.m.
By Matt Coker
Brandon Sanchez
Brandon Sanchez
Orange Police Department
A A

A man who allegedly called police Monday to say he strangled his mother after an argument has been arrested for her murder, according to the Orange Police Department.

Related Stories

Brandon Sanchez, 26, of Orange, made the call around 2:45 p.m. Monday, say police, who add first responders then found the body of his 53-year-old mother in her house in the 5800 block of East Ridgemont Court. Her name has not yet been released.

Sanchez was arrested without incident and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, police say.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 714.744.7444.

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >