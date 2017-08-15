Brandon Sanchez Called in His Murder of Mother: Orange Police

Brandon Sanchez Orange Police Department

A man who allegedly called police Monday to say he strangled his mother after an argument has been arrested for her murder, according to the Orange Police Department.

Brandon Sanchez, 26, of Orange, made the call around 2:45 p.m. Monday, say police, who add first responders then found the body of his 53-year-old mother in her house in the 5800 block of East Ridgemont Court. Her name has not yet been released.

Sanchez was arrested without incident and booked into jail on suspicion of murder, police say.

The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the Orange Police Department at 714.744.7444.

