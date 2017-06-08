menu

Mimi Walters is Ready for Her Trump Closeup [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other
    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Mimi Walters is Ready for Her Trump Closeup [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 7:04 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Mimi Walters is Ready for Her Trump Closeup [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
Illustration by Leslie Agan
A A

You know someone the Weekly has consistently ignored? Congresswoman Mimi Walters. Really, who is she? A conservative, South County gabacha? Isn't it all of them? Walters has done nothing politically of note, even though she's served on everything from the Laguna Niguel City Council to California State assembly and senate for over 20 years. Mimi who? Mimi meh.

Related Stories

Wait, she finally has done something of note—or rather, hasn't. Walters refuses to hold an in-person town hall with her constituents. Instead, she held a call-in town hall in May, whatever the hell that was. So in the spirit of that, Orange Feathers contributing artist Leslie Agan imagined Walters as the ultimate deluded gabacha: Norma Desmond of Sunset Boulevard.

Asked for an artist's statement, Agan was succinct:

Just hold the damn town hall, Mimi! #wearethe45th

BOOM.

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 OC Weekly News, Inc.. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >