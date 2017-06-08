Mimi Walters is Ready for Her Trump Closeup [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]
|
Illustration by Leslie Agan
You know someone the Weekly has consistently ignored? Congresswoman Mimi Walters. Really, who is she? A conservative, South County gabacha? Isn't it all of them? Walters has done nothing politically of note, even though she's served on everything from the Laguna Niguel City Council to California State assembly and senate for over 20 years. Mimi who? Mimi meh.
Wait, she finally has done something of note—or rather, hasn't. Walters refuses to hold an in-person town hall with her constituents. Instead, she held a call-in town hall in May, whatever the hell that was. So in the spirit of that, Orange Feathers contributing artist Leslie Agan imagined Walters as the ultimate deluded gabacha: Norma Desmond of Sunset Boulevard.
Asked for an artist's statement, Agan was succinct:
Just hold the damn town hall, Mimi! #wearethe45th
BOOM.
