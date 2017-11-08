 


Milo Goes To College [OC Weekly Cartoon]

Nick Schou | November 8, 2017 | 7:18am
On Halloween, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopolous took his Troll Factory act to the campus of Cal State Fullerton, where he and his Trump-supporting fans were confronted by antifa activists. Eight people were arrested but nobody was hurt, except for a few folks including the Weekly's Frank John Tristan, who were inadvertently pepper-sprayed by a protester. After the speech, staff writer Mary Carreon interviewed Yiannopolous, who told her he doesn't believe in "anthropomorphic" climate change, which isn't surprising, since it doesn't exist and wouldn't even make sense if it did. (The correct word is "anthropogenic, ya trolls.) To those who question why we even bothered talking to Milo, the answer comes from the title of a mid-1960s propaganda film about the Viet Cong: "Know your enemy!" Now our work with Milo is done, but a week later, we're still hitting the showers.

Here's Scott Feinblatt's artist statement:

Andrew "Dice" Clay once created a minor furor with his misogynistic comedy act. That was 30 years ago. Now, reality is much more surreal, as Milo Yiannopoulos has become a celebrity by blurring the distinction between performing lowbrow, irreverent comedy (such as that of Dice) and preaching political ideology. Taken as a mere entertainer, Yiannopoulos would be a harmless goofball with the political relevance of celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton. However, the fact that he brands himself as a purveyor of Truth makes him cross a line. There's certainly nothing wrong with a person earning a living as a mischievous troublemaker (or troll or provocateur or whatever), but inspiring one's followers to introduce chaos into the world by stirring the pot for the hell of it—in the name of Freedom or Liberty—is irresponsible and manipulative.

 
Award-winning investigative journalist Nick Schou is managing editor of OC Weekly. He is the author of Kill the Messenger: How the CIA’s Crack Cocaine Controversy Destroyed Journalist Gary Webb (Nation Books 2006), which provided the basis for the 2014 Focus Features release starring Jeremy Renner and the L.A. Times-bestseller Orange Sunshine: The Brotherhood of Eternal Love’s Quest to bring Peace, Love and Acid to the World, (Thomas Dunne 2009). He is also the author of The Weed Runners (2013) and Spooked: How the CIA Manipulates the Media and Hoodwinks Hollywood (2016).

