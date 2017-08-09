Millennials Need to Live with their Parents, Unlike their Grandparents [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

EXPAND Illo by Bob Aul

As people take off on one final summer road trip, OC Weekly cartoonist Bob Aul decided to mix that with the modern-day reality that not only do an increasing amount of millennials need to live with their parents because they can't afford to move out, but that the 1950s version of millennials—the baby boomers—never had to deal with such ignominies.

Here's Bob's artist's statement:

These are actually my parents, who came west from Cleveland to San Diego 61 years ago. They sure lived in a different world. I was going to use this long caption: “Whew, it’s good to know that our unlimited socioeconomic mobility is a unique postwar anomaly impossible to maintain for much longer, yet to be held as an increasingly unattainable and unrealistic standard for decades, and that our grandchildren will again have the same living arrangements as our grandparents, only with A/C, modern plumbing and digital devices to take the edge off the boredom of being cooped up with our folks.” but Gustavo thought it kinda lacked a punchline, so here it is as an artist’s statement ;)



BOOM

