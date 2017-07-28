Mike Trout Returns to Save the Angels with Heavenly Help [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]

Mike Trout has returned to your Anaheim Angels after a thumb injury, and not a moment too soon. The Halos have hovered around .500 all year and stand a full 19 games behind first place. But in the topsy turvy world that is modern-day baseball, they're just six games back in the wild card standings.

Can Trout's ever-epic bat jump-start the Angels? Asked for an artist's statement, Weekly cartoonist Leslie Agan took it OLD SKOOL:

Welcome back, Mike! *flying angel's wings gesture*



BOOM

