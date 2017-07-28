menu

Mike Trout Returns to Save the Angels with Heavenly Help [OC Weekly Editorial Cartoon]


    Follow on Instagram OC Weekly

Friday, July 28, 2017 at 8:01 a.m.
By Gustavo Arellano
Mike Trout has returned to your Anaheim Angels after a thumb injury, and not a moment too soon. The Halos have hovered around .500 all year and stand a full 19 games behind first place. But in the topsy turvy world that is modern-day baseball, they're just six games back in the wild card standings.

Can Trout's ever-epic bat jump-start the Angels? Asked for an artist's statement, Weekly cartoonist Leslie Agan took it OLD SKOOL:

Welcome back, Mike! *flying angel's wings gesture*

 BOOM

Gustavo Arellano
Gustavo Arellano is the editor of OC Weekly, author of the syndicated column "¡Ask a Mexican!", and Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. He started at the paper with an angry, fake letter to the editor and went from there—only in Anacrime!

