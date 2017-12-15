 


Mexican-Hating Handicap [Hey, You!]
Bob Aul

Anonymous | December 15, 2017 | 6:00am
You're the editor who never should have wasted ink nor paper on the recent Hey, You! titled "Dissed Abled." It's obvious you don't have any handicapped people at your newspaper. I believe the person who wrote this is upset that a handicapped person has a Tesla. I am handicapped and have never touched a Tesla! Sometimes, all the handicapped spaces are taken up by handicapped people, so you park like everyone else does. Duh! Also, most of your articles are anti-white, pro-illegal Mexican who dug under the border fence to get here. Pull your head out of your ass. It's not a sombrero!

Send anonymous thanks, confessions or accusations—changing or deleting the names of the guilty and innocent—to letters@ocweekly.com.

