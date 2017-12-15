Mexican-Hating Handicap [Hey, You!]

You're the editor who never should have wasted ink nor paper on the recent Hey, You! titled "Dissed Abled." It's obvious you don't have any handicapped people at your newspaper. I believe the person who wrote this is upset that a handicapped person has a Tesla. I am handicapped and have never touched a Tesla! Sometimes, all the handicapped spaces are taken up by handicapped people, so you park like everyone else does. Duh! Also, most of your articles are anti-white, pro-illegal Mexican who dug under the border fence to get here. Pull your head out of your ass. It's not a sombrero!

