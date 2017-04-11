menu

Jason "Mayhem" Miller Cuts a Plea Deal, Vows He's Done Being an Asshole

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 5:39 a.m.
By Matt Coker
From the Jason "Mayhem" Miller Booking Mugshot Greatest Hits collection
Orange County Sheriff's Department
We told you previously how Jason “Mayhem” Miller beat the rap for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend in his Mission Viejo home in 2013.

But that obviously was not the end of the former MMA fighter's troubles with the law in Orange County, as the 36-year-old was sentenced last week to three years of probation and 100 days in jail for a laundry list of offenses in recent years.

Mayhem actually cut a plea deal with Judge Robert Fitzgerald that had the defendant pleading guilty Wednesday to battery, resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer and other felonies and misdemeanors.
In exchange, because of time he has already served behind bars, Miller will not spend any more time in jail—at least not for the crimes to which he pleaded out.

He is not exactly skating: He now has two strikes on his record, so one more could send him away for a very long time, as could any violations during his probationary period.

However, speaking with the Orange County Register, Miller swears he has learned his lesson.

“I’ll serve my time with my head held high,” he reportedly vowed. “I’ll straighten up and fly right.”

Matt Coker
Matt Coker has been engaging, enraging and entertaining readers of newspapers, magazines and websites for decades. He spent the first 13 years of his career in journalism at daily newspapers before "graduating" to OC Weekly in 1995 as the paper's first calendar editor. He has contributed as a freelance editor and writer to several publications and been the subject of or featured in several reports online, in print and on the radio and television. One of countless times he returned to his Costa Mesa, CA, home with a bounty of awards from a journalism competition, his wife told him to take out the trash.

