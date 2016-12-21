Medical Board Spanks Anesthesiologist and Emergency Medicine Physician

The doctor will see you now. Or not. Matt Coker

An Irvine anesthesiologist who has often found himself in headlines had his license to practice placed on probation for dishonesty, while an emergency medicine physician in Anaheim received a reprimand for repeatedly prescribing medication to a colleague without prescriptions, according to the Medical Board of California.

The three years of probation for the license of Dr. Adam Frederic Dorin became effective at 5 p.m. Friday, according to the board.

Some time around July 9, 2012, Dorin used the fake name “Jack Lew” in a phony email from his then-employer, Sharp Grossmont Hospital in La Mesa, to the boss of a man identified only as “R.B.” by Medical Board investigators. The message falsely alleged that R.B. had a police record and history of altercations with cops.

The email was sent to help Dorin's then-girlfriend—who was soon-to-be R.B.'s ex-wife—gain an advantage in divorce proceedings, according to a Medical Board affidavit.

About eight days later, and now using the phony name “Kathryn ‘Kate’ Saftine,” Dorin sent a fake email from Delrey Apartment Homes in Irvine to R.B.’s employer as well as the State Bar of California, the board says. This message falsely alleged that R.B. engaged in unethical legal and business practices and withheld money from a client.

The messages constitute “Dishonest and Corrupt Acts,” according to the Medical Board.

Dr. Adam Dorin Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Dorin and his attorney in September signed an acceptance statement for the following Medical Board discipline for the anesthesiologist: enrollment in an ethics course, notification to any hospital or clinic where he has privileges of his probation status; and prohibition from supervising physician assistants for the next three years. He also must obey all laws during his probation, and if he does not live up to any of the requirements, license revocation proceedings could be launched.

Dorin is used to being in the headlines, as you can read if you click on this KPBS link. That piece is about Sharp Grossmont Hospital apologizing for breaching medical privacy by releasing 14 video clips that included women undergoing obstetric surgery. The videos had been provided to Dorin’s attorney, who was defending the anesthesiologist against accusations of stealing Propofol from the hospital in 2013.

It’s a wild tale that includes Dorin having been allowed to keep working at Sharp Grossmont for five months after coming under the suspicion of hospital leadership as well as the anesthesiologist’s resignation and claims that the now deceased hospital CEO had a vendetta against Dorin because he was a frequent whistle-blower about patient safety issues.

Dr. Frederick Mading Kaiser Permanente

Also on Friday, a Public Letter of Reprimand the Medical Board sent to Dr. Frederick John Mading became effective.

A board investigation revealed that between April 21, 2012, and March 18, 2014, Mading wrote multiple prescriptions for Ambien for his colleague without an examination or proper documentation, a violation of the Business and Professions Code, according to the letter signed by Kimberly Kirchmeyer, executive director of the Medical Board of California.

Mading is a board certified emergency medicine physician affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Orange County and based in Anaheim.

